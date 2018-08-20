Skip to content
Aubreigh Nicholas
Allentown Elementary dedicates fountain in memory of Aubreigh Nicholas
Mobile City Council declares March 28 Lemon Face Day in honor of Aubreigh Nicholas
Necklace taken from Aubreigh Nicholas’ grave
News 5 Investigates: is a rare brain tumor clustering on the Gulf Coast?
Aubreigh Nicholas’ teacher is a Golden Apple Award winner
More Aubreigh Nicholas Headlines
Parents of Aubreigh Nicholas thank community for their love and support
Community pep rally planned to raise money for Aubreigh Nicholas Scholarship
Football teams honor Aubreigh Nicholas at first game
Faith Academy kicks off football season with tribute to Aubreigh Nicholas
Faith Academy fans to take Lemon Face Challenge at football game
Hundreds honor the life of Aubreigh Nicholas
Aubreigh Nicholas funeral today in Mobile
Community gathers for Aubreigh Nicholas visitation
South Alabama football to wear helmet decal in honor of Aubreigh Nicholas
Visitation for Aubreigh Nicholas Monday night, funeral Tuesday