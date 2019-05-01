Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Alabama
Alabama man mows lawns for veterans in all 50 states
Rape survivor say state’s laws surrounding parental rights for rapists failed her
Michigan hotel offering free room to women seeking abortions
Auburn to send two all-women teams to Air Race Classic
Gov. Ivey signs chemical castration bill into law
More Alabama Headlines
Gov. Ivey signs medical marijuana bill into law
Alabama governor balks at Amtrak funding
Lawmakers could soon vote on a bill to legalize medical marijuana
Alabama lawmaker makes controversial comment on abortion bill
Mother speaks out about her 5-month-old daughter’s measles diagnosis
Alabama Senate approves 4% teacher raise, education budget
Auburn or Alabama: Twins Divided
Ramsay High School student accepted to Yale on FULL scholarship
Alabama committee adds sexual orientation, cops to hate crime law
Health department investigating, but no measles cases confirmed in Alabama