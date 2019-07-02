Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Nike pulls American flag sneaker after Colin Kaepernick complains, report says
Top Stories
Air Force jet hits bird, drops 3 dummy bombs over Florida
Sheriff’s office loses accreditation after Parkland shooting
Booker unveils immigration plan relying on executive orders
France urges Iran to reverse breach of nuclear deal
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Top Stories
The Latest: Stephens reaches 2nd round at Wimbledon
Top Stories
Serena Williams opens bid for 8th Wimbledon title, 24th Slam
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Angels, MLB community mourn death of Skaggs
Bell mashes 3 home runs, Pirates thrash Cubs 18-5
Yelich hits 30th homer as Brewers rally to beat Reds 8-6
Dutch team drops out of America’s Cup, US squad remains in
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Enter the Mel Showers Exhibit Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win Two Tickets
Contests
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
A-10C Thunderbolt II Jet
Air Force jet hits bird, drops 3 dummy bombs over Florida
Mel Showers Sweepstakes