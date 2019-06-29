Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Fatal crash on Marler Bridge
Top Stories
Animal rescue group needs discarded bras for injured turtles
Boy donates 1 year of dog food to shelter
Pentagon releases IDs of 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan
3 transported to hospital after passenger tram struck by vehicle at Dollywood
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Top Stories
1969 Miracle Mets honored in New York
Top Stories
Steve Stricker increases lead to 6 shots in US Senior Open
Top Stories
Nate Lashley opens 6-shot lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic
AP source: Walker tells Hornets he’s joining Celtics
Friday’s US win most-watched WWC quarterfinal match
Surprising Sweden ousts Germany at Women’s World Cup
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Enter the Mel Showers Exhibit Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win Two Tickets
Contests
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
3-car accident
Three-car accident shuts down Dauphin Island Bridge
Mel Showers Sweepstakes