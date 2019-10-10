Woman fights breast cancer while raising 4 young kids

Surviving Breast Cancer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

News 5 is sharing stories of local breast cancer survivors all day Thursday.

​One woman says she has always been health-conscious and was shocked when she found a lump in her breast while she was exercising, but her mammogram was clear.

Shannon McWhorter said, “I was diagnosed in April of 2015 and I had just had a mammogram in October of 2014 and it was all clear, and I just had this feeling like something was not right.”

Thankfully, she acted on that feeling. She was out for a run one day and found a lump in her breast when she stopped to stretch.

“As I stretched my arms it hurt so I just kind of started feeling around my arm and around my chest and that’s when I felt the lump,” she explained.

Since her mammogram was clear, her doctor ordered an ultrasound, then a biopsy.

“I was diagnosed with stage 3 HER2 positive breast cancer. Not so much from the size of the tumor but I had lymph node involvement,” Shannon told News 5.

HER2-positive breast cancer is aggressive and is typically the result of genes, the environment, or lifestyle. Shannon believes stress was a major player for her.

She said, “It can compromise your immune system and it just kind of opens you up.”

Shannon went through 22 chemotherapy treatments before she had a double mastectomy. Through it all, she continued to work, and take care of her then 5-year-old twin girls, and 7 and 8-year-old boys.

Cherish Lombard asked how you tell your kids, “mommy has cancer?.”
Shannon replied, “That one was very hard because all they knew of cancer was death. I had an uncle die from lung cancer, I had a grandfather die from prostate cancer, a grandmother die from cervical cancer, so anytime they had heard cancer it was a death sentence.”

She started by simply telling them she was sick.

She said, “I very carefully told them I was sick but that we caught it early. Eventually, I had to tell them, “Now I’m going to be losing my hair. But it’s okay, that means the medicine’s working.” Finally one of them said, “Do you have cancer?” And I said, “Well, I’ve been diagnosed with cancer but I think it’s going to be okay.”‘

Shannon said there was no option of going into “flight” mode, only “fight” mode, and she is now cancer-free.

“You want a reason. Why did this happen to me? What caused it? I would see people smoking on a corner that obviously weren’t living very healthy lives and they’re just fine. And here I am with four little kids and trying to make healthy choices in my life and I’ve got stage 3 cancer. There’s just not a reason really. You just have to accept it, get your action plan. I think it’s very important to stay positive through something like that, and I think it can determine your outcome,” said McWhorter.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories