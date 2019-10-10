Surviving Breast Cancer, all day Thursday

News 5 is going pink for breast cancer awareness month!



All day Thursday in every newscast, local survivors are sharing their stories of courage and hope, and each has a unique message for you.



One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point. So we’re talking with survivors, right here on the Gulf Coast to find out how they’re getting through it. They want you to know if you’re ever faced with a breast cancer diagnosis, you’re not alone.



“I wanted to just quit everything. And I thought, okay, you know, you got family, you got a husband, you got a son, you got a grandson. You know, don’t give up. Continue on. I had to push my way through my journey. Whatever you do, don’t give up,” said LouAnn Rodgers.

Some women told Cherish Lombard they were scared, even embarrassed after hearing “you have breast cancer.” Some were young mothers when they were diagnosed, and they’ll share what it was like taking care of a family while battling cancer.



We’re also talking with men battling breast cancer.



“They said we’re going to do a biopsy today. So they did a biopsy right then and of course, it came back positive. I had breast cancer,” said Phillip Butts.



There is some good news. According to the American Cancer Society, death rates due to breast cancer continue to decrease, and that’s thought to be the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening, and increased awareness.



So Thursday News 5 is raising awareness in conjunction with Southern Cancer Center with our “Surviving Breast Cancer” stories all day in every newscast.