Pregnant and diagnosed with breast cancer, a woman shares the fight of her life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Angel Pearl is indeed a miracle baby! Breast cancer is not common in pregnant women, but it can happen. Breast cancer affects approximately 1 in 3,000 pregnant women, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Alexandra Dale tells News 5’s Amber Grigley, in her case she thinks her baby saved her life.

“I was here, in the same place with the same people, but in a different body. I didn’t understand it, I didn’t understand why I was in this position, why was I here,” said Dale.

Questions Dale will probably never receive the right answers to.

“It’s a lot to take in at one time. You find out that you’re pregnant and then you have this breast cancer. In the beginning, any time that you hear cancer. You automatically think, ‘okay, this is it, this is the end, I’m going to die. I can’t possibly do this. I can’t get through it.’ Talking all those words in. It is cancer! It is very overwhelming,” said Dale.

It was October of 2016, Dale said she was in the shower when she noticed an unusual lump in her left breast.

“I didn’t know if it was really hurting me, or the fact that I knew that it was there was bothering,” said Dale.

Because she was just 27-years-old and not 40, the suggested age for women to start getting yearly mammograms, it was difficult for her to schedule an appointment. So she decided to go to the emergency room.

“She said it’s probably just a fibroid. We’ll take a look at it, we’ll give you a shot to see if it shrink. But first, we got to find out if you’re pregnant. I’m like, ‘ain’t no way.’ I’m fine to go ahead and give me the test,” said Dale.

Minutes later Dale learned she was in fact pregnant.

“Okay, I’m pregnant. This got to be like a milk build-up. So I asked her, ‘do you think that it’s a milk buildup?’ She said, ‘no, it’s way too big and way too round,” said Dale.

The next day she went to her doctor and he immediately sent her to the breast center.

“I just felt like I was short of breath, I felt like I couldn’t breathe. It was so much to take in,” said Dale.

On October 13th, 2016, Dale was told she had stage 2 triple-negative invasive ductal carcinoma, breast cancer.

“I could hear her talking, but it’s like my body started crumbling to the floor. I just immediately started saying, ‘i can’t do this, I can’t have cancer.’ I got 4 other kids besides this one you just told me about. I cannot have cancer. I just sat on the floor and cried my eyes off,” said Dale.

Now in a fight to save two lives she says that was the push she needed to carry on.

“I came up with the hashtag beating cancer one day at a time because it became a daily task,” said Dale.

She started chemotherapy while building up her strength to deliver a beautiful healthy baby.

“I had nightmares. You taking chemo and you have this baby, it doesn’t mix,” said Dale.

May 16th, 2017 she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Angel Pearl. On August 15, she had a double mastectomy.

“I didn’t want to see it when they changed my bandages, I would cover my face. I didn’t want to see it,” said Dale.

September 12th, 2017, Dale was declared cancer-free but has to go every 6 months for blood work and imaging. At 27, her life changed tremendously and now she encourages women of all ages to always check your girls.

“It may never happen, and then it may happen. I rather you check it’s nothing there than you don’t check it and it’s something there,” said Dale.