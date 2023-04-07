ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 350,000 people, 101,250 of them being children, are food insecure along the central Gulf Coast. That’s more than the total population of Mobile.

Wind Creek Casino and Hotel is joining WKRG News 5 on our partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Together, we can help struggling families and children get food that kids can prepare for themselves, without the help of an adult, while they are home over the summer.

Please join us to help make sure kids get good, nutritious food this summer. Click here for more details on how you can help and for a list of drop-off locations.