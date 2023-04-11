MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re right in the middle of our Stock the Pantry drive. News 5 and our sponsor partners are gathering non-perishable food items to help the 1 in 4 food insecure, school-age children in our area. We went to Palmer’s Toyota Superstore where they are also taking part.

During the summer months, some families find it difficult to meet a child’s nutritional needs. The food gathered during this drive goes to Feeding the Gulf Coast and they will distribute the food to local food pantries to get it to families in need.

For more information on drop-off locations and what we’re looking for click here.