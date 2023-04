(WKRG) — We need your help to make sure kids are fed this summer. Palmer’s Toyota and Palmer’s Hyundai are partners for News 5’s Stock the Pantry Campaign. They are helping gather non-perishable food for Feeding the Gulf Coast to help provide meals for kids who may be food insecure, especially during the summer.

They went on a shopping spree and bought tons of kid-friendly food. Watch the video above to learn more. To find a drop off location near you click here.