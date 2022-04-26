MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting to the final days of Stock the Pantry. News 5 and our sponsor partners are gathering non-perishable food items to help meet the needs of school-age children in our area. One in four kids in our region is food insecure. We went to Palmer’s Airport Hyundai where they are also taking part

“We had to move a storage area for all the excess food we’re stocking up we can’t wait to deliver it to the food bank we’re really excited about the community involvement with our employees at the store.,” said General Manager Jacob Palmer. During the summer months, some families find it difficult to meet a child’s nutritional needs. The food gathered during this drive goes to Feeding the Gulf Coast. They will distribute the food to local food pantries to get it to families that need it.

The final day for collection is May 1st. For more information on drop-off locations and what we’re looking for click here.