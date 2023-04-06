MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Food insecurity matters. Rising gas and grocery costs impact all of us, but for people who are already struggling, their already tight budgets can get stretched to the breaking point.

Many children depend on food from school. When summer comes, they can lose access to those critical meals. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Maronda Homes is joining WKRG News 5 on our partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help provide food for families in need.

