MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We need your help to make sure kids are fed this summer. Greer’s supermarkets are one of our partners for News 5’s Stock the Pantry Campaign. We stopped by the CashSaver on Hillcrest Road Tuesday. They are helping gather non-perishable food for Feeding the Gulf Coast. They’re trying to help provide meals for kids who may be food insecure, especially during the summer.

“There are so many children in all of the communities we serve that won’t be at school and need meals, and Feeding the Gulf Coast does an amazing job getting those children fed in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida which are all the areas we serve,” said Greer’s corporate spokesperson Lucy Greer.

The program runs through the month of April. Look for the orange bins at any of our partner locations.