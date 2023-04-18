MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We need your help to make sure kids are fed this summer. Greer’s supermarkets are one of our partners for News 5’s Stock the Pantry Campaign. They are helping gather non-perishable food for Feeding the Gulf Coast to help provide meals for kids who may be food insecure, especially during the summer.

Lucy Greer joined WKRG News 5 at Greer’s CashSaver on Cottage Hill Road to talk about Stock the Pantry. Watch the video above to learn more. To find a drop off location near you click here.