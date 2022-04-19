MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Stock the pantry continues. News 5 is teaming up with partners across the gulf coast. 1 in 4 children in our area is food insecure. That situation gets, even more, direr during the summer months. That’s when some families can’t depend on school meals to help meet nutritional needs. Greene and Phillips is one of the dozens of partners chipping in to help get more donations to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“We want to plug into the community and be a part, after learning more about the needs of kids in our community it’s such a great event to be a part of this and we want to make sure to help out with these children,” said Attorney David Greene.

Feeding the Gulf Coast provides food and supplies to dozens of local food pantries around the region. Your donation will help make sure kids in need are fed. You can find a list of drop-off locations here.