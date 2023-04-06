MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is teaming up with partners across the gulf coast to help the 1 in 4 children in our area that are food insecure. During the summer months, their situation worsens because some families can’t depend on school meals to help meet nutritional needs. Greene and Phillips is one of the partners chipping in to help get more donations to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“Let’s make a difference in our community. Let’s give to something that’s such a worthy cause for our neighbors.” said Attorney David Greene.

Feeding the Gulf Coast provides food and supplies to dozens of local food pantries around the region. Your donation will help make sure kids in need are fed. You can find a list of drop-off locations here.