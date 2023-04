MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bryant Bank is joining WKRG News 5 on our partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. The donated food items will go toward helping families provide food security for the 1 in 4 children who need help during the summer months because school lunch isn’t available.

Please join us to help make sure kids get good, nutritious food this summer. Click here for more details on how you can help and for a list of drop-off locations.