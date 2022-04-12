SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mark Ingram from the Baldwin EMC joined WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams in Summerdale to talk about Stock the Pantry, a partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help make sure kids across the area have enough food this summer.

Ingram said he was surprised to learn that more than 100,000 kids across the Gulf Coast are food insecure. And that’s why Stock the Pantry is so important. So join Mark Ingram in supporting Stock the Pantry.

Check out drop-off locations across the Gulf Coast.

Feeding the Gulf Coast serves 24 counties across the area.