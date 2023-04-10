SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC joined WKRG News 5 to talk about Stock the Pantry, a partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help make sure kids across the area have enough food this summer.

Mark Ingram said, “Baldwin EMC is committed to all the communities that we serve. This is just a great opportunity to be a partner with y’all and Stock the Pantry because many children during the school year rely on school breakfast and lunch and that won’t be available during the summer. So it’s a great opportunity for families to be able to go to these pantries and get the food that they need.”

Check out drop-off locations across the Gulf Coast.

Feeding the Gulf Coast serves 24 counties across the area.