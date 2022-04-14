ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — One in six people, including one in four children, are food insecure along the central Gulf Coast. That’s more than 350,000 people, more than the total population of Mobile. 101,250 of them are children.

Wind Creek Casino and Hotel is joining WKRG News 5 on our partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast. Together, we can help struggling families and children get the food they need to thrive. We are focusing on food that kids can prepare for themselves, without the help of an adult, while they are home over the summer.

Please join us to help make sure kids get good, nutritious food this summer. Click here for more details on how you can help and for a list of drop-off locations.