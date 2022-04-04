MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re kicking off a new and important initiative here at WKRG News 5. We are partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast for an initiative called ‘Stock the Pantry.’ The goal is simple. To make sure kids don’t go hungry this summer while out of school.

1 in 4 children along the Gulf Coast is food insecure, meaning it may be difficult for them to get access to proper food and nutrition. While students in the Mobile County Public School System receive breakfast and lunch for free, summers present problems for many students when it comes to getting proper food and nutrition.

That’s why we’re asking you to help us ‘Stock the Pantry’ by donating food items to Feeding the Gulf Coast, which will ultimately make its way to children.

You can drop off your food items at any of 31 orange barrels throughout the community and at our sponsor locations.

For more information on the types of food items needed, check out this link.