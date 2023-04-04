MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kids eat free at schools in Mobile County throughout the year no matter what. But for some kids, weekends, and especially the summer months mean some kids don’t have enough to eat.

“We know that food insecurity doesn’t take the summer off so when kids are out for the summer, those supports are no there any longer,” said school counselor Stephanie Bradford.

Last year was our first-year WKRG partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast for ‘Stock the Pantry’ and we weren’t sure what impact that program would have. But we can assure you now that it had a significant impact, and many children were helped.

“It was over 12 thousand pounds of food—over ten thousand meals that were provided to kids out in our community,” said Feeding the Gulf Coast’s, Micheal Ledger. “It had a huge impact and we can’t thank all of our partners and you guys for helping us put this on.”

Thousands and thousands of pounds of food were donated, delivered, and redistributed by Feeding the Gulf Coast. So once again this year, we’ve partnered with the organization to do it again. Even more noteworthy about our first effort was the response from you, our viewers. We asked you to donate specific types of food–things kids can readily access without a lot of hassle.

Ledger said, “With kids being out of school they’re even more vulnerable to hunger than they are during the school year. And some of these kids have to sort of ‘go it alone.’ So being able to have pop-tops, things they can put in a microwave, easily get a hold of–we asked for that and the community gave it to us.”

And there is a significant need to create this bridge for students during the summer. Just ask the people who work more closely with these students than anyone else. Stephanie Bradford is a school counselor at Leinkauf Elementary.

“A certain percentage of our students, their families fall below the poverty line. So we know that this impacts a large percentage of our students and a large percentage of students across Mobile County,” she said.

But just like on weekends, when schools send food-filled backpacks home with students, knowing there is help is a weight lifted off of these students.

Bradford said, “Just the look on their faces when they know that food bag is coming on Fridays, you can just see the relief. You can see the weight lifted off of their shoulders. So the things provided over the summer have that same impact.”

Look for the orange barrels placed at several locations throughout Mobile County and Baldwin Counties. You can drop off the needed donations at these and other locations: Bryant Bank Locations, Maronda Homes, Greers Markets, Green and Phillips, Palmers Toyota Superstore and Airport Hyundai, Wind Creek Casino and Hotel and Baldwin EMC.