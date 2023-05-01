THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday was a big day for WKRG. After collecting items for our month-long Stock the Pantry food drive, we finally got to see how much of a role the community played in making sure kids across the Gulf Coast have enough to eat this summer.

Over 10,000 pounds of food later, News 5 successfully finished unloading all of the donations brought to Feeding the Gulf Coast’s warehouse in Theodore Monday.

“We’re so thankful that so many people came by and donated goods,” said David Greene with Greene & Phillips. “We were part of it as well but there are so many other people that did so much to make this a success.”

Seven of News 5’s awesome sponsors packed up all of the food donations they received.

“When you hear the statistics you don’t think it exists,” said Kim Frank with Baldwin EMC. “To know that there are so many families that are gonna benefit, Baldwin EMC members but also the community as a whole just feels great.”

“This was a big deal for Bryant Bank especially, we love to be a part of the community,” said Amanda Gray with Bryant Bank. “We really love to make sure that we’re giving back as much as we can.”

It took WKRG about two hours to unload trucks full of food, some of which were overflowing, all to help put food on the table for children in our community during summer break.

“Just seeing the amount of food that we raised, seeing all the people come by over the last month or so dropping off food and seeing the employees rally behind the cause was really neat,” said Jacob Palmer with Palmers Toyota Superstore.

“Wind Creek is very community oriented so whenever we can help out the community and the families in need and take a little bit of the burden off them, you know, that’s what it’s all about and that’s our goal,” said Tiffany Bryan with Wind Creek Casino and Hotel.

Through News 5’s partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast, the community was able to come together and meet the needs of the ones who need it the most.

“We’re here not only to build houses but to build partnerships with our community and do it all for a helping hand for those in need,” said Amy Smith with Maronda Homes.

With the community’s generosity we are able to provide over 8,000 meals to children across the Gulf Coast.

The next step is sorting through the food donations which WKRG plans to do with our team on Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring in June.