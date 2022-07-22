MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis mural dedicated to slain rapper Young Dolph was defaced overnight Thursday.

The artist who created it did so at the request of Dolph’s family and was hoping to have it finished by his birthday next week.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed last November in a shooting at a cookie store on Airways Boulevard as he visited his South Memphis neighborhood.

This story will be updated.