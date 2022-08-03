NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Naples woman was arrested she reportedly punched a deputy at a Dunkin’.

According to NBC 2, Collier County deputies responded to a Dunkin’ Donuts for a report of a woman causing a scene.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found 40-year-old Brandi Coffill had walked into the store, touched the donuts that were to be sold and pushed an employee.

NBC 2 reported when deputies found Coffill she was laying on the sidewalk near the back of the building, smelling strongly of alcohol. She also had trouble talking to deputies.

As one deputy, who reportedly had run into Coffill before, went to help her, she hit the deputy with a closed fist.

Coffill was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement office.