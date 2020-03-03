Woman taking selfie prompts warning from the Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) A woman was caught on camera over the weekend hopping over a fence to get a picture with Burreaux, the baby giraffe.

“We have the public barriers up for a reason,” Deputy Director of the Baton Rouge Zoo Jim Fleshman said.

“Think of how many people in National parks fall trying to get a selfie. Fall off a rock, or cliff, or run into a sign because they are on their phone. Take a picture if you want but don’t put yourself in a position where you’re going to end up regretting it,” Fleshman said.

Fleshman says the woman put herself, zookeepers, and baby Burreaux in danger.

“It only takes one person to make that mistake,” Fleshman said.

The BREC Zoo staff wants to use this incident to remind people that a selfie isn’t worth the risk.

“Can you imagine what that person would think or how they felt if something bad would have happened to Burrow? That would have been through their direct actions. So we just need people when they are here at the zoo to enjoy themselves but be smart,” Fleshman said.

