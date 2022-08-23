BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22 near 330 Benachi Avenue.

The Sun Herald reported the woman, 42-year-old Mable Arrington, died during surgery at a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

The officer-involved in the shooting was not injured and was placed on leave.

Once MBI completes their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.