CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a crash that killed a Jackson woman.

Miranda C. Frierson, 36, was killed in a crash Friday, March 11 while she was driving along Alabama 69, about seven miles south of Coffeeville in Clarke County.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. after Frierson’s Chevy Suburban veered off the road and overturned. Frierson was thrown from the SUV and pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.

Frierson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release. ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.