Woman killed, homes damaged by storm in Jackson County

State / Regional

by:

Posted:

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — A woman in Jackson County, Mississippi was killed in the storm that moved through the Gulf Coast Wednesday night, Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge confirmed.

The woman was driving on Highway 63 near Martin Luther King Blvd. in Moss Point when witnesses described seeing high winds flip her vehicle several times.

Etheridge said the path of the storm was about a half-mile long and about 50 yards wide based on damage reports. One home has major damage on Charles St.

Other homes in the area received minor damage.

