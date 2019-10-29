Woman hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’ after driving off of bridge

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — First responders raced to the scene of a crash on Highway 84 west of Dothan.

The crash response required anyone who could help to try and save a woman’s life.

It was just after 1 p.m. Tuesday when a Buick crashed through the guard rail over Bear Creek and submerged into the bottom of the water off of 84.

“The guy that was with me trying to save her says it’s about 18 foot,” said Wanda Seals from Wicksburg Fire & Rescue. “We knew it was there. You could feel it, but you couldn’t see it.”

First responders and passersby dived in to attempt to save the woman who was completely underwater and trapped inside of the Buick.

“We were trying to get her out,” Seals said. “We thought we could bust that window and pull her out the window cause they weren’t having no luck with getting the car up.”

Alabama State Troopers are investigating and are unsure exactly what caused that vehicle to leave the roadway smashing through the guard rail and plunging into Bear Creek below.

The woman is now receiving treatment at Flowers Hospital for serious injuries, according to the highway patrol.