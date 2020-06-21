Woman from Evergreen reported missing

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Evergreen was a reported missing over the weekend. Earsie Richardson was last seen Saturday morning. A family member says she has Alzheimer’s disease. She was last seen with yellow pajama pants and a red and gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.

