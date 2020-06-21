Woman from Evergreen reported missing

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Later today the community is coming together to remember the lives lost this weekend in Thomasville. There will be a prayer service for the Brunson family at 3 Circle Church's Thomasville Campus Sunday evening at 5.

In a Facebook video posted Saturday a church official said "The best thing for us to do right now is to come together and pray." Megan Brunson and her mother Dianne were two of the three people killed in a crash on Highway 43 near Thomasville Friday night. This is a service to lift up the Brunson family and it's opened to church members or anyone who wants to show their support.