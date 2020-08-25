Woman dies trapped in husband’s police car in Florida heat

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — Authorities said a Miami police officer’s wife died after getting trapped in the back seat of his police cruiser for hours in the Florida heat.

The cruiser was parked outside Clara and Aristides Paulino’s Miami Shores home Friday when Clara got in the back seat, looking for something. She then got trapped inside for four hours without any way of contacting anyone.

The Miami Herald said a partition between the back seat and the front likely stopped her from being able to honk the horn, and she didn’t have her cell phone with her to call for help.

The heat index around that time climbed from 91 degrees at 1 p.m. to 92 degrees at 3 p.m. The temperature held steady through 5 p.m.

The type of police unit Clara got trapped inside automatically locks once the doors close.

The Miami Herald said Aristides covers the midnight shift in Wynwood, got home, fell asleep, but may have left his unit unlocked.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is now investigating the case.

