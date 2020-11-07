Woman dead following drive-by shooting in Evergreen

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman is dead following a drive-by shooting in Evergreen. Investigator Barney Tyree the Evergreen Police Department said a 31-year-old woman was killed in a shooting between midnight and 1 am Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Honeybee Court. No word yet on suspects, what led up to the incident and the name of the victim has not been released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories