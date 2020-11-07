Woman dead following drive-by shooting in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman is dead following a drive-by shooting in Evergreen. Investigator Barney Tyree the Evergreen Police Department said a 31-year-old woman was killed in a shooting between midnight and 1 am Saturday morning.
The incident happened on Honeybee Court. No word yet on suspects, what led up to the incident and the name of the victim has not been released.
