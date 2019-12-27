Woman arrested for making false statements in Walker County man’s disappearance

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after she was found to have given false statements in a man’s disappearance.

Rosa Ann Rice was taken into custody Thursday after WCSO says she “wasted valuable time and resources toward finding Hayden Mayberry.”

Mayberry, 26, was last seen Nov. 19. WCSO says Rice’s residence is the last known place he was at before being reported missing.

Hayden Mayberry

Rice has been charged with obstruction of governmental operations. She is currently in the Walker County Jail.

This comes after three persons of interest were identified earlier Thursday. Charity Dove Watts Tessener, Justin “JW” Wyatt Stone and Tommy Edwards Welch have all been named by the WCSO as possibly knowing something to do with the case.

Charity Dove Watts Tessener, Justin “JW” Wyatt Stone and Tommy Edwards Welch

If you know any of the persons of interest or have information on Mayberry’s whereabouts, contact WCSO at (205) 302-6464.

