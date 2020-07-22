Woman arrested accused of taking vehicle without permission

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police arrested 22-year-old Alexis Noel Harding Tuesday.

The woman from Purvis, Miss., is charged with Motor Vehicle Taking. She’s accused of taking a vehicle without permission June 16 near the 1900 block of Beach Boulevard in Mississippi.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call 228-435-6112.

