Woman arrested accused of taking vehicle without permission

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police arrested 22-year-old Alexis Noel Harding Tuesday.
The woman from Purvis, Miss., is charged with Motor Vehicle Taking. She’s accused of taking a vehicle without permission June 16 near the 1900 block of Beach Boulevard in Mississippi.
If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call 228-435-6112.
