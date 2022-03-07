MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery has announced that they are still looking for the person who has a $1.25 million winning ticket from Sep. 15, 2021. The deadline to claim the ticket is March 14, 2022 at midnight.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Citgo located at 504 North Plant Ave. in Plant City, Fla. The winning ticket numbers were: 3 – 6 – 29 – 31 – 44 – 46. Officials at the Florida Lottery ask that players who bought a ticket at the Citgo check their tickets from the Sep. 15 drawing.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket. However, the prize must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

For more information about the Florida Lottery, click here.