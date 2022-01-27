MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shoppers at Winn-Dixie stores across the southeast can pick up an N95 mask from the grocery store’s pharmacy centers starting Friday, Jan. 28.

The Southeastern Grocers have partnered with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in order to distribute more than 2 million masks. According to a press release from Southeastern Grocers, “N95 masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to three masks per person, while supplies last.”

Winn-Dixie will continue to offer online appointments and walk-ups for all vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.

