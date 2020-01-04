Power restored after widespread outage in Grove Hill

UPDATE: Alabama Power Spokesperson Beth Thomas sent us this information:

Power has been restored in Grove Hill. Service was interrupted about 730 and restored about 930. About 500 customers were affected. The outage occurred due to a breaker malfunction. It has been repaired. Alabama Power

ORIGINAL STORY: GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — The Clarke County 911 Center posted on Facebook saying a lot of Grove Hill is without power this morning.

It’s not clear how many homes and businesses are affected or what may be causing it. We’ve reached out to Alabama Power for more information and are waiting to hear back.