Where is Ebony Giddens? Columbus Police seeking information about woman missing since 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is again asking the public for information about a woman who has been missing since 2018.

(Malcolm Jackson/ Photo credit: Muscogee County Jail)

Police are asking anyone who has information about Ebony Giddens and her disappearance to come forward.

According to police, Giddens has been missing since March 12, 2018. Giddens, who was 27-years-old at the the time of her disappearance, is reported to have last been seen on Montclair Drive in Columbus. Giddens’ current age would be 31, according to police.

In November 2019, Giddens’ former boyfriend, Malcolm Jackson was convicted of assault and stalking in connection to a March 2018 incident in which he held a gun to Giddens’ head. Jackson has not been charged in connection to Giddens’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about Ebony Giddens should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.