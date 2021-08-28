What impacts could the Mobile area see?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is tracking Hurricane Ida’s path as it moves closer to the Gulf coast. We’re also looking ahead to how Ida could impact Mobile and surrounding areas so folks in our area can prepare for the storm.

The National Weather Service said in its last update 10 AM Aug. 28, that Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm Sunday afternoon/evening. Wind shear and dry air will weaken the storm as it moves inland.

Folks on the east side of the storm will be spared Ida’s most intense impact but should still prepare to experience effects from the storm.

Here is what our counties can potentially expect from Hurricane Ida’s Impact according to the last NHC update.

MISSISSIPPI:

Jackson County is under a Hurricane Watch advisory. Rainfall could be between 6-10″ with winds between 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Isolated tornados are possible. The coastal surge could be between 4-7′.

George County is under a Tropical Storm Watch advisory. Rainfall could be between 6-10″ with winds between 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Isolated tornados are possible.

Greene County is under a Tropical Storm Warning advisory. Rainfall could be between 6-10″ with winds between 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Isolated tornados are possible.

ALABAMA:

Mobile County is under a Tropical Storm Warning advisory. Rainfall could be between 5-9″ with winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated tornados are possible. The coastal surge could be between 2-4′.

Baldwin County is under a Tropical Storm Warning advisory. Rainfall could be between 5-9″ with winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated tornados are possible. The coastal surge could be between 2-4′.

Washington County is under a Tropical Storm Warning. Rainfall could be between 4-7″ with winds between 25-35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated tornados are possible.

Clarke County is not under an advisory. Rainfall could be between 4-7″ with winds between 25-35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated tornados are possible.

Escambia County is not under an advisory. Rainfall could be between 2-4″ with winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated tornados are possible.

Monroe County is not under an advisory. Rainfall could be between 2-4″ with winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated tornados are possible.

Conecuh County is not under an advisory. Rainfall could be between 2-4″ with winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated tornados are possible.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA:

Escambia County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory. Rainfall could be between 1-4″ with winds between 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. A brief tornado is possible. At the coast, the surge could be between 1-3 ft and wave height between 10-15 ft.

Santa Rosa County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory. Rainfall could be between 1-4″ with winds between 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. A brief tornado is possible. At the coast, the surge could be between 1-3 ft and wave height between 10-15 ft.

Okaloosa County is under a Coastal Flood Advisory. Rainfall could be between 1-4″ with winds between 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. A brief tornado is possible. At the coast, the surge could be between 1-3 ft and wave height between 10-15 ft.