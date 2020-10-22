What does Amendment One do?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If approved by voters, Amendment one would allow the phrase Alabama’s Constitution of 1901 that says ‘every citizen’ of the United States who is 18 and a resident of the state can vote–to ‘only a’ citizen can vote.

That small language change doesn’t really change anything. As the constitution says now, citizens are the only ones allowed to vote in Alabama.

This same language change however is also on ballots in Florida and Colorado, pushed by the Florida-based Citizen Voters organization. That group raised more than $8m last year to fund petition drives in Florida to get the amendment on the Florida ballot.

Citizen Voters says this is a response to the potential of non-citizens voting. Yet, in Florida and in Alabama, non-citizens are already excluded from registering to vote.

In Alabama, the amendment was sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh. It passed the Senate and the House with no opposing votes. In fact there has been no one to speak out in opposition of this particular amendment.

Marsh did not respond to our requests for an interview.

