WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.

As he began to pick up the trash, a train approached Lyons’ direction, activating its horn. The train was unable to stop and struck Lyons.

Lyons received serious injuries from the crash and was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport, La. for medical attention. According to police, Lyons’ condition is unknown at this time; however, he was responsive to emergency personnel.