West Monroe man jailed for aggravated assault after attacking family member while intoxicated

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 23, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1000 block of Avant Road in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a knife. The victim stated that their son, 34-year-old Christopher Daniel Lee, attacked them while armed with a knife.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Lee who was in his bedroom inside of the residence. After being read his Miranda Rights, Lee denied giving a statement on the incident.

According to deputies, the victim advised that Lee was drinking tequila and beer all day. The victim also mentioned that they woke up to Lee telling them the house was on fire. The victim then discovered the thermostat was on fire, which the victim believed allegedly ignited the fire using a cigarette lighter.

Once the victim stopped the fire, Lee allegedly came into the victim’s bedroom with a knife stating, “I’m going to kill you” and attempted to slice the victim’s arm. The victim mentioned that they were able to get away from Lee without being cut; however, Lee allegedly slammed the victim’s wrist in the doorway when the victim attempted to leave the bedroom.

Allegedly, Lee then slammed the victim on the kitchen floor. The victim managed to escape Lee’s attack and exited the residence.

Lee was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault.