WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop with West Monroe Police on a red Infinity sedan. Upon contact with the driver and 40-year-old Michael Ryan Boyer, authorities noticed they were overly nervous.

The driver and Boyer were asked to exit the vehicle and were read their Miranda Rights. Authorities then searched Boyer and found several dosages of Viagra and another unknown pill.

According to authorities, they were given consent to search the vehicle by the driver and advised that nothing illegal was in the car. During the search, authorities discovered approximately 2.2. pounds of methamphetamine inside of a speaker box that was located on the back seat.

Boyer and the driver were transported to Metro Narcotics for a formal interview. Both were advised of their Miranda Rights again and they both wanted to speak to authorities without an attorney present.

Boyer took ownership of the narcotics and advised authorities that he was picking up the methamphetamine for someone else. He also mentioned that he just paid $6,000 to another individual on the south side of Monroe, La. in exchange for the narcotics.

He then admitted that he concealed the methamphetamine in a speaker box and he was headed back to West Monroe. According to Boyer, the driver was aware of the narcotics but had nothing to do with it. Authorities also discovered that Boyer was currently on Parole with the State of Louisiana.

Boyer was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Legend Drug. His bond was set at $102,000.