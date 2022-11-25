Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s blooding hand.

Officers went on to make contact with Varino at his residence for a wellness check; however, they noticed narcotics on his couch once they entered the home. He was immediately placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

While en route to the correctional center, Varino allegedly advised police that he was going to slip his handcuffs and “beat the f***” out of the arresting officers. He was charged with Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Violation of Protective Order.