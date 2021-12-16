Water boil notice issued for residents in Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) —  A boil water notice was issued on Dec. 15 for several areas in Lucedale after the city experienced a water main break. 

The City of Lucedale is urging residents affected by the break to boil their water until the advisory is lifted. 

The affected areas are:

  • W S Holland Road
  • Inez Road
  • Beaver Dam Road
  • Northside Church Road
  • Grace Drive
  • Shephard Circle
  • J W Holland Road

The City of Lucedale is asking residents who are experiencing low water pressure but do not live in these areas to follow the boil advisory, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale.

The advisory will be lifted once the Mississippi State Department of Health has found the water safe to drink, according to the post.

