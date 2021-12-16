Water boil notice issued for residents in Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A boil water notice was issued on Dec. 15 for several areas in Lucedale after the city experienced a water main break.

The City of Lucedale is urging residents affected by the break to boil their water until the advisory is lifted.

The affected areas are:

W S Holland Road

Inez Road

Beaver Dam Road

Northside Church Road

Grace Drive

Shephard Circle

J W Holland Road

The City of Lucedale is asking residents who are experiencing low water pressure but do not live in these areas to follow the boil advisory, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale.

The advisory will be lifted once the Mississippi State Department of Health has found the water safe to drink, according to the post.