Water boil notice issued for residents in Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A boil water notice was issued on Dec. 15 for several areas in Lucedale after the city experienced a water main break.
The City of Lucedale is urging residents affected by the break to boil their water until the advisory is lifted.
The affected areas are:
- W S Holland Road
- Inez Road
- Beaver Dam Road
- Northside Church Road
- Grace Drive
- Shephard Circle
- J W Holland Road
The City of Lucedale is asking residents who are experiencing low water pressure but do not live in these areas to follow the boil advisory, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale.
The advisory will be lifted once the Mississippi State Department of Health has found the water safe to drink, according to the post.