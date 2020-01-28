WATCH: Trump supporters rally outside the office of Democratic Senator Doug Jones

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN Newsource) — People protested outside the Birmingham office of Senator Doug Jones on Tuesday.

The protesters were holding signs and chanting in support of President Trump on the street.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories