WATCH: Trump supporters rally outside the office of Democratic Senator Doug Jones

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN Newsource) — People protested outside the Birmingham office of Senator Doug Jones on Tuesday.
The protesters were holding signs and chanting in support of President Trump on the street.
LATEST STORIES:
- Indiana artist uses Etch A Sketch to create art
- Fitness Goals: 91-year-old man inspires many as Anytime Fitness “Member of the Month”
- Automobile terminal at Alabama State Docks will create new jobs
- Sessions slips slightly in new poll; Byrne overtakes Tuberville
- Newsfeed Now for Jan. 28: Impeachment trials, an inspiring artist, Arkansas officer claps back at scammer