BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- The State of Louisiana has opened a small number of emergency shelters for people fleeing Hurricane Ida. It should be noted, however, that most South Louisiana residents are being funneled to the north and to the west of the storm instead of shelters being made available for residents in the areas where the storm is expected to hit.

To find updated information on statewide shelters, you can text "lashelter" to 898-211. You can also call 211 to speak with representatives. When you call 211, operators will screen you to see if you need to be diverted to a medical shelter.