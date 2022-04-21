OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the longest season ever for Red Snapper anglers since state began managing the fish.

At a news conference in Destin DeSantis said the season will open June 17 and run through July 31. That will include both Father’s Day and Independence Day weekends. The fall season will have 12 additional days will include Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving weekends.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates that the fishing industry in Florida contributes 13.8 billion dollars to the states economy and 120,000 jobs. In 2019, recreational saltwater fishing contributed more than $74 million to the Destin economy.

Watch the full news conference here: