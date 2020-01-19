Washington County woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKRG) – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday has claimed the life of a Washington County woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say Odester Leggett, 45, of Wagarville, Ala., was killed when the 2003 Acura MDX she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a guardrail, where she was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to USA Medical Center for injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 12:35 a.m. on U.S. 43 near the 52 mile-marker, in the Wagarville community of Washington County.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

LATEST STORIES