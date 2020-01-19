Washington County woman killed in single-vehicle crash

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKRG) – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday has claimed the life of a Washington County woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say Odester Leggett, 45, of Wagarville, Ala., was killed when the 2003 Acura MDX she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a guardrail, where she was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to USA Medical Center for injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 12:35 a.m. on U.S. 43 near the 52 mile-marker, in the Wagarville community of Washington County. 

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida